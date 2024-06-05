Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viking traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 474534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

VIK has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

