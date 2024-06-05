National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

