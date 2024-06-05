Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.