Raymond James Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.13. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

