Investors Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 22,703 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average daily volume of 7,239 put options.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

