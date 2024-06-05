Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 105,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 52,607 call options.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

