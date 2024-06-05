indie Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average daily volume of 1,726 call options.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,673 shares of company stock worth $768,541 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.24. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

