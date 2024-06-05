Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 40,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,513% compared to the average daily volume of 2,520 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

