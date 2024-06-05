Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $75.13

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $56.79 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

