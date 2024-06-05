Financial Contrast: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -565.41% -261.29% Precision Optics -8.43% -19.07% -11.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$29.28 million ($0.56) -0.68 Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.73 -$140,000.00 ($0.28) -21.39

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Movano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

