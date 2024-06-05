Critical Survey: The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) versus CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CNA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A CNA Financial 9.17% 14.27% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and CNA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CNA Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50

CNA Financial has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNA Financial $13.30 billion 0.92 $1.21 billion $4.58 9.83

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

CNA Financial beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverage insurance products; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.