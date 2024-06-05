Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Head to Head Comparison

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safehold and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Safehold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56 Global Net Lease 0 3 1 0 2.25

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Safehold.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Safehold has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safehold and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $352.58 million 3.88 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -42.58 Global Net Lease $515.07 million 3.41 -$211.91 million ($1.82) -4.19

Safehold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55% Global Net Lease -37.46% -10.08% -3.32%

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Safehold pays out -157.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Safehold beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.