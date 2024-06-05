Head-To-Head Survey: Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) & Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alternus Clean Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $68.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 17.65% 11.10% 3.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.46 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group $11.24 billion 3.29 $2.56 billion $3.61 20.59

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs. The PSEG Power segment engages in nuclear generation businesses; and supplies power and natural gas to nuclear power plants and gas storage facilities activities. As of December 31, 2023, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 866,600 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,953 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 10,382 MVA; 109 MVA aggregate installed capacity for substations; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations; and 158 MegaWatts defined conditions of installed PV solar capacity. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1903 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

