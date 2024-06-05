Head to Head Survey: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $196.07 million 1.67 $47.33 million $1.55 8.54 Carter Bankshares $214.70 million 1.33 $23.19 million $0.57 21.77

NewtekOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 14.14% 18.27% 2.77% Carter Bankshares 6.11% 4.43% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NewtekOne and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NewtekOne and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

