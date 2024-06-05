Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Head-To-Head Survey

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Superior Group of Companies and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Earnings & Valuation

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Amer Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Superior Group of Companies.

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Amer Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $543.30 million 0.64 $8.77 million $0.73 28.52 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.75 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

Superior Group of Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 2.14% 6.00% 2.79% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Amer Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.