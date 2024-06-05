Analysts Set Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) PT at $9.88

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

