Analysts Set Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) PT at $9.88

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th.
CTLP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
