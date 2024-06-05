Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $50.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $54.81 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.