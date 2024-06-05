Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) PT at $38.29

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.5 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.