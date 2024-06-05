Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

JAMF stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $66,697.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $235,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $66,697.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,476 shares of company stock worth $4,460,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jamf by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jamf by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

