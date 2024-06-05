Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $87.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE NVT opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,781,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

