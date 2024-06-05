Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $46.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Shares of OTLK opened at $7.19 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
