Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $46.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTLK Free Report ) by 420.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLK opened at $7.19 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

