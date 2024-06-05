Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$87.70

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
