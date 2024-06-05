Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $126.00

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

