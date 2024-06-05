GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 0.8% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 233,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 120,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

