Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 0.7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 99,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160 over the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

