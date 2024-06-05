Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading 25% Higher

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.70. 2,100,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,628% from the average session volume of 56,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

