Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

LB stock opened at C$25.36 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

