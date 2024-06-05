Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

