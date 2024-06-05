Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $249.00

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $224.43 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.