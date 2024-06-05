Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.19. 18,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

