Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Up 0.6%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.52. 216,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 238,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $420.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.
