Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 2.9%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

