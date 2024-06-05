US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

US Foods stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.