StockNews.com Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Hold

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

