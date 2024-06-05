Citigroup Lowers Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target to $8.00

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

