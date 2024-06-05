Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

SIG stock opened at $107.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

