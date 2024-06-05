Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHO. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

