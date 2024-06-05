Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

