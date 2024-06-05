Truist Financial Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Up 0.4 %

PHR opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at $27,718,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.