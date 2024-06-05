StockNews.com Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Prudential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Get Prudential alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.