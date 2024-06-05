Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $108.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

