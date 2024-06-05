CIBC Upgrades New Gold (NYSE:NGD) to Outperformer

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.10. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 577,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.