Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $190.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

Shares of OC stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

