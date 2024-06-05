CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading 6.6% Higher

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. 62,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 56,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CEA Industries Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

