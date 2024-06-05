abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEOGet Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.35). 113,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of £880.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s payout ratio is 4,250.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Devine sold 3,705 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.92), for a total transaction of £20,007 ($25,633.57). 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

