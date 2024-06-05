Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.85. Approximately 148,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 186,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.96.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

