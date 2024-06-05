Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.47. 1,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

