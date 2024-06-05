Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

