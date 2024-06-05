Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Trading Up 0.9%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 1,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.