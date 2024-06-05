Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Trading Up 1.6%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.39. 6,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 93.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.